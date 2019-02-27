Infinera intros TIP-compliant Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway

Infinera introduced a Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) that conforms to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) DCSG specification, which was developed by the Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group within TIP in collaboration with Tier 1 global mobile operators, including Vodafone, Telefonica, TIM Brasil, BT and Orange.





The new gateway can be used for the backhaul of cell site traffic and is based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 2G/3G/4G and future 5G mobile infrastructure. The platform runs Infinera’s Converged Network Operating System (CNOS), a disaggregated carrier-class routing software stack,"We are pleased to welcome Infinera to our DCSG open networking ecosystem, which is expanding the scope and value of disaggregation beyond optical transport networks,” said Luis Martin Garcia, Co-Lead, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP. “Open networks can help operators as they build out 5G infrastructure by reducing costs, expanding and leveraging automation so they are more agile in introducing new services."“As part of our ongoing commitment to open networking, we are excited to demonstrate the value of our disaggregated CNOS software within the framework of TIP’s DCSG specification,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “Our DCSG solution is enhanced by our comprehensive portfolio of software-defined networking-capable networking solutions and end-to-end system integration capabilities.”