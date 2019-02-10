Illumio raises $65 million for microsegmentation security

Illumio, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, raised $65 million in Series E funding for its cybersecurity solutions based on micro-segmentation.



The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform provides real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers.



The funding round was led by clients advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.



Illumio has now raised over $332.5 million in funding to date.



“Regardless of industry or size, every organization has crown jewel or regulated assets running in their environment, and the only way to protect them effectively is ringfencing and segmentation,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “With this latest round of funding, we’re continuing to invest in scaling our global go-to-market as well as the innovation of our platform.”





