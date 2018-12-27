Huawei resolves AVC patent disputes

Huawei Technologies and Huawei Device Co. have become licensees to MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License.
As a result of this agreement, all legal disputes related to patent enforcement actions brought by patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC License against Huawei have been resolved.
https://www.mpegla.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/FINAL-Huawei-ZTE-Infringement-PrsRls-2018-11-16.pdf
MPEG LA prevails against Huawei and ZTE in Germany
MPEG LA announced today that patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC/H.264 Patent Portfolio License have enforced verdicts of injunction in German District court (“Landgericht Dusseldorf”) cases finding that Huawei Deutschland GmbH (“Huawei”) and ZTE Deutschland GmbH ("ZTE") infringed patents by their use in mobile phones that implement the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) Standard. As a result, Huawei and ZTE must cease and desist from offering in Germany AVC/H.264...