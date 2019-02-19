HPE launches Converged Edge System for Telcos

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is introducing a new line of Intel-powered, environmentally hardened platforms designed for the telecommunications network edge.



The HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System is aimed at data-intensive, low-latency services such as media delivery, connected mobility, and smart cities. The new system enables CSPs to process vast amounts of data in real time directly at the edge, based on open standards.







The platform feature a single-socket design for high-end Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. System components can be combined, scaled and hot-swapped to meet changing demands, supporting, among others, NVIDIA Tesla GPUs, FPGAs from Intel and Xilinx, NICs from Intel or Mellanox, up to 1.5TB of memory and 16TB of storage. Modular blade and chassis options allow systems to be flexibly configured and scaled to meet new or changing use-case requirements.HPE also announced collaborations with Samsung and Tech Mahindra to accelerate CSPs 5G adoption, leveraging the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System to deploy the next generation of edge-centric virtual 5G applications.