GSMA: Policymakers should balance 5G security with cost

On the issue of securing 5G networks, the GSMA is calling on European policymakers not to lose focus on the big policy objectives – security, competition, innovation and consumer impact.



Specifically, the GSMA argues that an outright ban of equipment from Chinese vendors would "disrupt the equipment supply for the various segments of the network (access, transport and core), increase costs to European operators, businesses and citizens; delay 5G deployment by years across Europe and potentially also jeopardise the functioning of existing 4G networks upon which 5G is intended to be built."



The recommendation is for European policy makers to adopt a fact-based and risk-based approach, recognizing the mobile operators already have considerable experience in securing their networks; that government agencies and mobile operators already cooperate in safeguarding the integrity of telecommunications infrastructure; and that further testing by mobile operators and third-party laboratories could help assure confidence in the network.



