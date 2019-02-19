Google to acquire Alooma to simplify cloud migration

Google agreed to acquire Alooma, a start-up specializing in cloud data migration. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Alooma, which is based in Tel Aviv with an office in Redwood City, California, helps enterprise companies streamline database migration in the cloud with an innovative data pipeline tool that enables them to move their data from multiple sources to a single data warehouse. Alooma was backed by Sequoia and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Alooma was co-founded by Yoni Broyde and Yair Weinberger.



Google said the acquisition enables it to ofer customers "a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud, and give them access to our full range of database services, from managed open source database offerings to solutions like Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable."