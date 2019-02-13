Google commits $13 billion to U.S. data centers and offices in '19

Google plans to invest $13 billion throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. This follows $9 billion invested in 2018 in data centers and office facilities.



expanding its presence in Chicago.

developing new data centers in Ohio and Nebraska

expanding its Wisconsin office

doubling its workforce in Virginia

opening a new office in Georgia

expanding data centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina

developing a new office and data center in Texas

building a new office o=in Massachusetts

building its new Google Hudson Square campus in NYC

opening a new data center in Nevada

expanding its office in Washington

developing new offices in Los Angeles including the Westside Pavillion, and the Spruce Goose Hangar.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai notes that Google is: