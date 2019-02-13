Google commits $13 billion to U.S. data centers and offices in '19

Google plans to invest $13 billion throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. This follows $9 billion invested in 2018 in data centers and office facilities.
- expanding its presence in Chicago.
- developing new data centers in Ohio and Nebraska
- expanding its Wisconsin office
- doubling its workforce in Virginia
- opening a new office in Georgia
- expanding data centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina
- developing a new office and data center in Texas
- building a new office o=in Massachusetts
- building its new Google Hudson Square campus in NYC
- opening a new data center in Nevada
- expanding its office in Washington
- developing new offices in Los Angeles including the Westside Pavillion, and the Spruce Goose Hangar.
https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/investing-13-billion-2019/