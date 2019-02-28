Gamma picks Metaswitch for VoWiFi

Gamma has selected Metaswitch's cloud-native VoWiFi core infrastructure solution, expanding its offerings with a portfolio of advanced and innovative new services to business users in the UK. The Metaswitch solution includes an easily branded VoWiFi client that allows Gamma to extend the service beyond IR.51-compliant devices.



Gamma provides a broad range of communication services to small, medium and large-sized businesses, the public sector and not-for-profit organizations. These services include SIP trunks, hosted voice and unified communications, broadband and data connectivity and mobile voice and data.



The solution includes the following cloud native key components:



Clearwater vIMS Core – a virtual IMS core built on a microservices architecture and open source framework that runs on any cloud infrastructure.

Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) – an extensible carrier-grade TAS designed for cost-effective, agile delivery of consumer and enterprise MMTel services for LTE and 5G.

Perimeta Session Border Controller (vSBC) – a virtual SBC that distributes signaling and media functionality across commodity hardware in the cloud.

"Innovative providers like Gamma are constantly looking to bring more services to their target customers," said Metaswitch Chief Marketing Officer Ian Maclean, "and there is clear synergy with Metaswitch's own approach of rapid innovation, customer focus and business agility. Working with Gamma is further evidence of our mobile credentials and the ability to empower leading service providers with our portfolio of innovative technology and services."