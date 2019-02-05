Furukawa brings a new line of fiber splicers

Furukawa Electric Co. introduced its FITEL S185 series of Fusion Splicers specifically designed for splicing specialty optical fibers used in optical components, fiber lasers, and optical sensors.



Low Splice Loss – a new mechanism ensures even greater accuracy in fiber alignment;

Compact main body/footprint;

Portability with built-in battery (optional);

Easy operation by LCD screen with touch panel;

Clamp Soft-Landing - reduces the chance of fiber damage (fiber clamp can be detached from the canopy).

Furukawa's S185 Fusion Splicer series is a line of more compact, cost-effective, and efficient splicers for use in production and with specialized fibers including Polarization-Maintaining Fiber (PM Fiber) and Large-Diameter Fiber (LDF). Three versions of the splicer are being introduced: the S185PM, the S185HS, and the S185LDF. While the S185PM and S185HS splicers are designed for use with PM Fiber for optical components, the S185LDF splicer was developed for use with LDF in constructing and maintaining fiber lasers.Key features of the S185 Fusion Splicer series:A fourth splicer in the series, the S185PMLDF, is designed for splicing PM-LDF optical fiber and is projected for launch in June 2019.