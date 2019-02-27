Fujitsu delivers 600G single wavelengths with 1FINITY T600

Fujitsu Network Communications announced commercial availability of the 1FINITY T600 blade, a next-generation optical transponder capable of 600 Gbps single wavelength optical transmission in data center interconnect (DCI) and 5G transport networks.



The 1FINITY T600 blade leverages high-performance coherent DSP1 technology for optimized reach, performance and power consumption.



The T600 delivers 600 Gbps single-wavelength transmission using 64QAM modulation at 75 GHz channel spacing. For campus, metro and long-haul DCI networks, the flexible T600 provides programmable modes from 200 to 600 Gbps, as well as improved optical performance and extended reach across all configurations supported by innovative modulation format and various FEC and baud rates. This new transponder also enables the highest spectral efficiency in the industry, achieving up to 76.8 Tbps per single fiber by extending C-band transmission to the adjacent L-band, with comparable performance.



Fujitsu also notes that the core system software of the 1FINITY T600 offers open management interfaces and tools to allow for the highest levels of automation. Standard interfaces are complemented by newer M2M interfaces such as RESTful APIs, NETCONF and gNMI (gRPC Network Management Interface). To embrace various open industry initiatives the T600 supports YANG models from OpenConfig, Open ROADM and IETF. Operational automation of the T600 is further extended by supporting zero-touch provisioning (ZTP), streaming telemetry and LLDP snooping.



“Disaggregated WDM systems such as Fujitsu’s 1FINITY transport product address a fast-growing market need for a stackable form factor that balances capacity and reach within an open environment,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President, Optical Transport Market Research, Dell’Oro Group. “As such, we forecast demand for Disaggregated Transponder Units will grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 27 percent, driven largely by data center interconnect and the migration to higher wavelength speeds.”



