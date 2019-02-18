FT: UK says Huawei is manageable risk to 5G

The UK National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, has concluded that it is possible to mitigate the security risks of using Huawei equipment in 5G networks, according to a report from The Financial Times.



The Financial Times describes the finding as "a serious blow to US efforts to persuade allies to ban the Chinese supplier from high-speed telecommunications systems."



Furthermore, the report quotes the former head of GCHQ as stating that no evidence of malicious state cyber activity through Huawei has come to light.



https://www.ft.com/content/619f9df4-32c2-11e9-bd3a-8b2a211d90d5