Fortinet intros Intent-based, next-gen firewalls

FortiGate 3600E Series deliver 30Gbps threat protection performance and 34Gbps SSL inspection performance. With high-density interfaces of 10G, 40G and 100G, it offers product consolidation and meets the needs of diverse deployments. Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls offer one of the industry’s highest marked SSL inspection performance and threat protection throughput.

The FortiGate 3400E Series provide 23Gbps threat protection performance and 30Gbps SSL inspection performance. Combined with high-density interfaces of 10G, 40G, 100G, the FortiGate 3400E Series meet the needs of a variety of deployments by offering input/output flexibility, reducing complexity to achieve operational efficiency

FortiGate 600E Series achieve 7Gbps threat protection and 8Gbps of SSL inspection performance with diverse 1G and 10G interfaces, allowing deployment flexibility.

FortiGate 400E Series deliver 5Gbps threat protection and 4.8Gbps SSL inspection performance with high 1G port density to suit the needs of branch offices.

The new FortiGate NGFWs, as part of Fortinet’s Security Fabric, leverage Fabric Connectors to seamlessly integrate with external security ecosystems, sharing threat intelligence quickly for automated remediation. Fabric Connectors provide open APIs, allowing the FortiGate NGFWs to integrate with third-party solutions and Fabric-Ready Partners. This gives users advanced high-performance security integration with industry-leading solutions, such as VMWare NSX and Cisco ACI.

Fortinet introduced its new line of high-performance FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) for intent-based segmentation of security architecture. The idea with intent-based Segmentation is to allow organizations to achieve granular access control, continuous trust assessment, end-to-end visibility and automated threat protection. The new platforms are powered by customized Security Processor Units (SPUs).Some highlights:"Segmentation is becoming as fundamental as patching vulnerable systems. Intent-based Segmentation aligns business goals with infrastructure changes and ultimately, dynamically separates infrastructure to protect users, data and systems. A fundamental element of Intent-based Segmentation is the high-performance NGFW."