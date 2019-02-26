Fibocom intros 5G module based on Intel XMM 8160 modem

Shenzhen-based FIBOCOM Wireless introduced an Intel-powered 5G module for vertical applications in global markets.



FG100 is a multi-mode 5G module that includes EN-DC (LTE+5G), 5GNR-FDD/TDD, LTE-FDD/TDD and 3G WCDMA, supports 5G Sub-6 GHz internally, and mmW through an external antenna module. The module supports peak downlink speeds of up 6Gbps on mmW and 4Gbps on Sub-6 GHz.



“We at Fibocom are proud to present our first 5G module based on Intel’s XMM 8160 5G modem. 5G allows for enhanced experience in speed and capacity with ultra-low latency”, says Tiger Ying, CEO Fibocom. “Building upon our established M.2 modules portfolio with Intel modems, our FG100 enables our customers the natural migration with easy integration from 4G to 5G.”



Partners including D-Link, Gemtek and VVDN will deliver gateway platforms using the Fibocom L860 gigabit LTE M.2 module with plans to upgrade to the FG100 5G M.2 module when available.

Sampling is expected this year, with commercial availability in 2020.



http://www.fibocom.com