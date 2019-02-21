Ericsson and VMware form network virtualization alliance

Ericsson and VMware have signed a five-year alliance agreement to simplify network virtualization for communication service providers.



The agreement is expected to simplify deploying and running a combination of Ericsson applications and VMware’s vCloud NFV platform for CSPs. The alliance includes technical collaboration and interoperability testing across Ericsson’s portfolio of Virtual Network Functions, Billing and Charging solutions, Automation and Orchestration, with VMware’s vCloud NFV platform.



Honore LaBourdette, Vice President of Global Market Development, Telco NFV Group at VMware, says: “This agreement is an expansion of an ongoing successful relationship with Ericsson. This alliance agreement means a more concentrated collaboration to integrate, optimize, and provide interoperability at scale for our combined solutions, enabling speedy onboarding and deployment of VNFs. Ericsson and VMware are accelerating time to revenue and enabling carriers to provide industry-leading innovative experiences for our customers.”