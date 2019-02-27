Ericsson and OPPO sign initial patent license agreement

Ericsson and OPPO, the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the world with business operations in more than 40 markets globally, have signed a global patent license agreement. This initial agreement includes a cross license covering the 2G, 3G and 4G patent portfolios from both companies.



OPPO will make on-going royalty payments to Ericsson based on a substantial part of their annual sales.



In addition to a cross license, the agreement between OPPO and Ericsson includes business cooperation on a number of projects related to 5G, like device testing, customer engagements, etc.