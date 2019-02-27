Ericsson and OPPO, the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the world with business operations in more than 40 markets globally, have signed a global patent license agreement. This initial agreement includes a cross license covering the 2G, 3G and 4G patent portfolios from both companies.
OPPO will make on-going royalty payments to Ericsson based on a substantial part of their annual sales.
In addition to a cross license, the agreement between OPPO and Ericsson includes business cooperation on a number of projects related to 5G, like device testing, customer engagements, etc.
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Ericsson and OPPO sign initial patent license agreement
Ericsson and OPPO, the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the world with business operations in more than 40 markets globally, have signed a global patent license agreement. This initial agreement includes a cross license covering the 2G, 3G and 4G patent portfolios from both companies.