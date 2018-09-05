Ericsson and Juniper partnership exceeds 20 new customers

Ericsson and Juniper Networks cited growing momentum for their expanded partnership, which was announced in September 2018 and which has now passed 20 new customers worldwide.
The two companies also announced the following enhancements to their joint 5G transport network and security solutions:
- With the evolution of Ericsson’s solution for network slicing, Juniper’s SDN controller, NorthStar, is interworking with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration, providing seamless control from the cell site to the packet core network – including the data center gateway. This allows automation and integration of connectivity services in the transport domain into an end-to-end network slice. With this solution, Ericsson’s Wide Area Network Orchestrator (WANO) acts as a hierarchical SDN controller in charge of configuring connectivity services.
- Transport orchestration added to Ericsson’s network slicing solution provides the network slice with guaranteed bandwidth and key performance indicators, such as latency. Slicing in the transport domain is also enhanced by combining soft network slicing through Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration and hard network slicing through Junos node slicing on Juniper’s MX Series portfolio. In combination with Ericsson Radio System, this joint solution will enable an end-to-end network slice on a shared infrastructure that can be secure, optimized and isolated.
- Security solutions from Juniper are being integrated into the Ericsson RAN offerings. In addition to the newly announced 5G High Layer vRAN, Ericsson security functionality has been complemented with Juniper SRX and vSRX gateway products as the IPSec security solution to elevate and extend the security framework across the network.
- Juniper PTX, MX and SRX will be natively integrated into Ericsson Security Manager to reduce time-to-market by automating hardening and facilitating monitoring and compliance of security policies.
Ericsson expands 5G portfolio with Juniper's edge, core and security
Juniper Networks and Ericsson are expanding their 18-year partnership with Ericsson with a focus on delivering an end-to-end 5G solution that combines Juniper’s routing and IP transport with Ericsson’s Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access.
The companies are now offering a 5G transport network solution with single pane of glass visibility to manage the new requirements of next-generation mobile service delivery.
For the go-to-market strategy, Ericsson will include Juniper’s solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.
The joint solution encompasses:
Access, fronthaul/backhaul:
Microwave radio backhaul:
The companies are now offering a 5G transport network solution with single pane of glass visibility to manage the new requirements of next-generation mobile service delivery.
For the go-to-market strategy, Ericsson will include Juniper’s solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.
The joint solution encompasses:
Access, fronthaul/backhaul:
- Ericsson Router 6000 flagship mobile backhaul portfolio.
- Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 includes high density optical solutions that complement microwave solutions for CPRI and eCPRI transport.
Microwave radio backhaul:
- Ericsson’s MINI-LINK is a 5G-ready microwave technology.
- Juniper’s MX and PTX Series support mobile infrastructure for 10G/100G/400G optical transport, simplified operations with Juniper’s unique universal design, advanced Junos OS software functionality including Junos Node Slicing, Juniper Telemetry Interfaces and an open, standards-based hardware-accelerated 5G CUPS User Plane.
- Juniper’s MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform .
- Juniper’s PTX Series Packet Transport Routers are built to optimize IP/MPLS transport for backbone, peering and converged metro core applications.
- Juniper’s transport routers offer integrated dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) interfaces with interoperability between the MX, PTX series and Ericsson’s Router 6000
- Ericsson Radio Base Stations are already integrated with the Juniper’s SRX Series Services Gateway, a high performance and highly scalable next-gen firewall platform, providing both Gi Firewall and security gateway solutions for end-to-end 4G/5G offerings. Juniper will continue to enhance its security solutions to work efficiently with Ericsson’s RAN solutions as they evolve to 5G.
- Ericsson’s management and orchestration solution will be applied across Ericsson and Juniper products, which will be fully integrated, including full FCAPS support.