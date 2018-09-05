Ericsson and Juniper partnership exceeds 20 new customers

Ericsson Router 6000 flagship mobile backhaul portfolio.

Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 includes high density optical solutions that complement microwave solutions for CPRI and eCPRI transport.

Ericsson’s MINI-LINK is a 5G-ready microwave technology.

Juniper’s MX and PTX Series support mobile infrastructure for 10G/100G/400G optical transport, simplified operations with Juniper’s unique universal design, advanced Junos OS software functionality including Junos Node Slicing, Juniper Telemetry Interfaces and an open, standards-based hardware-accelerated 5G CUPS User Plane.

Juniper’s MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform .

Juniper’s PTX Series Packet Transport Routers are built to optimize IP/MPLS transport for backbone, peering and converged metro core applications.

Juniper’s transport routers offer integrated dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) interfaces with interoperability between the MX, PTX series and Ericsson’s Router 6000

Ericsson Radio Base Stations are already integrated with the Juniper’s SRX Series Services Gateway, a high performance and highly scalable next-gen firewall platform, providing both Gi Firewall and security gateway solutions for end-to-end 4G/5G offerings. Juniper will continue to enhance its security solutions to work efficiently with Ericsson’s RAN solutions as they evolve to 5G.

Ericsson’s management and orchestration solution will be applied across Ericsson and Juniper products, which will be fully integrated, including full FCAPS support.

Juniper Networks and Ericsson are expanding their 18-year partnership with Ericsson with a focus on delivering an end-to-end 5G solution that combines Juniper’s routing and IP transport with Ericsson’s Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access.The companies are now offering a 5G transport network solution with single pane of glass visibility to manage the new requirements of next-generation mobile service delivery.For the go-to-market strategy, Ericsson will include Juniper’s solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.The joint solution encompasses: