Equinix sees record bookings for its 200 global data centers

Equinix reported 2018 annual revenues of $5.072 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year; 9% growth on a normalized and constant currency basis. Net income amounted to $365 million, a 57% increase over the previous year.
Some highlights:
- Achieved record global gross and net bookings in the 4th quarter
- Equinix has 36 expansion projects underway and has entered Hamburg, Muscat and Seoul as new markets
- Strong bookings across all three regions (Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific) in Q4 with record EMEA bookings, and the second-best booking performance to date in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.
- Equinix bookings this quarter spanned across more than 3,000 customers, with a quarter of those customers buying across multiple metros.
- Enterprises continue to leverage Equinix's highly distributed and cloud-enabled global platform to locate their infrastructure closer to the interconnected digital edge.
- In Q4, 60% of total recurring revenues came from customers deployed across all three regions, and 86% of total recurring revenues came from customers deployed across multiple metros.
- Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q4, growing 10% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis
