Equinix sees record bookings for its 200 global data centers

Equinix reported 2018 annual revenues of $5.072 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year; 9% growth on a normalized and constant currency basis. Net income amounted to $365 million, a 57% increase over the previous year.



Some highlights:



Achieved record global gross and net bookings in the 4th quarter

Equinix has 36 expansion projects underway and has entered Hamburg, Muscat and Seoul as new markets

Strong bookings across all three regions (Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific) in Q4 with record EMEA bookings, and the second-best booking performance to date in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Equinix bookings this quarter spanned across more than 3,000 customers, with a quarter of those customers buying across multiple metros.

Enterprises continue to leverage Equinix's highly distributed and cloud-enabled global platform to locate their infrastructure closer to the interconnected digital edge.

In Q4, 60% of total recurring revenues came from customers deployed across all three regions, and 86% of total recurring revenues came from customers deployed across multiple metros.

Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q4, growing 10% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis