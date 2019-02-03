Eoptolink samples sub-10W 400G DR4/FR4 transceivers

Eoptolink Technology announced sampling of the first sub-10W 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP DR4 and FR4 optical transceiver products.



The new optical transceivers are enabled by Broadcom’s latest 7nm 400G 8:4 gearbox PHY device, the BCM87400.



Eoptolink said its new transceivers feature a typical power consumption of 8W in compact form factors. This enables higher switch density and better system-level thermal performance, allowing network operators to cost-effectively transition to 400G Ethernet. Eoptolink's QSFP-DD's (EOLD-134HG-5H-M DR4 and EOLD-164HG-02 FR4) and OSFPs (EOLO-134HG-5H-M DR4 and EOLO-164HG-02FR4), enable simpler and cost-effective designs for equipment vendors and lower OPEX costs for network operators.



The DR4 and FR4 modules are fully MSA compliant and the full functionality of the gearbox and transceiver has been tested and verified together in 400G switches using the Broadcom Tomahawk 3 chipset with error-free operation and full interoperability. The DR4 modules support break-out applications with independent channel function for 4x100GbE enabling shuffle and aggregation applications using DR links.



Eoptolink has also demonstrated 10km transmission distance that provides additional margin to the required 2km distance for FR4 transmission, showing a smooth way forward to support 400G LR4 applications when the standard is finalized.



Eoptolink 400G DR4 and FR4 Module Highlights



2 km transmission distance for DR4 and FR4 modules

Sub 10W power consumption

Fully IEEE and MSA compliant QSFP-DD and OSFP transceiver modules

Break-out support to 4x 100G DR, FR or LR

Operation temperature range 0℃ to 70℃



“At Eoptolink, we are constantly improving the transmission performance of our modules to help our end customers. Broadcom’s 7nm DSP enables us to provide optical modules with the industry’s best performance at the lowest power. During 2018 the 400G ecosystem has been maturing and now all the sub-components for the transceivers are available in mass production. We are delighted to be the first transceiver manufacturer to offer these low power QSFP-DD and OSFP modules in high volume production thereby accelerating 400G adoption,” said Richard Huang, CEO at Eoptolink.

“With the general availability of 12.8-Tb/s switches such as Broadcom’s Tomahawk 3, hyper-scale data center operators and cloud providers will be leveraging the 400GbE ports in these switches to address increasing demand for higher bandwidth. Our low power 7nm Centenario PAM-4 DSP is essential to support high density 400G connectivity using QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules, accelerating the adoption of 400GbE network infrastructure. With Eoptolink sampling the first optical modules based on Centenario, hyperscale and cloud network providers can deploy high density 400G switches with the lowest power optics available delivering uncompromised performance,” said Lorenzo Longo, senior vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom.