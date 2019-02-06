DT targets integrated SIM for IoT

Deutsche Telekom, working in partnership with industry partners, has led the development of nuSIM, which moves the SIM functionality from the physical SIM card directly to the chipset.



nuSIM is specifically designed for low-cost devices used in mobile IoT applications with a long life-span, such as asset trackers or smart motion or temperature sensors. It will be commercially available in the second half of 2019.



The partners include:





for chipsets : Altair Semiconductor, Commsolid/Goodix, HiSilicon, Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Sequans Communications,

: Altair Semiconductor, Commsolid/Goodix, HiSilicon, Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Sequans Communications, for modules: Quectel Wireless Solutions, Sierra Wireless, Telit, u-blox, Nordic Semiconductor.

Quectel Wireless Solutions, Sierra Wireless, Telit, u-blox, Nordic Semiconductor. for digital security: Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security.





“Deutsche Telekom has built a solid track record in IoT technology innovation over the past years. The most important success driver for us is to anticipate customer needs to make sure we enable their business success,” says Ingo Hofacker, Senior Vice President, responsible for the IoT business at Deutsche Telekom. “nuSIM, our rigorously optimized SIM solution for the cost-sensitive mobile IoT market is our latest endeavor and an important building block for our offering moving forward.”