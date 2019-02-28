DOCOMO Ventures Invests in Shoof for IoT tracking





NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in Shoof Technologies, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California that is developing advanced wireless technology designed for the Industrial IoT.Shoof claims its technology for asset monitoring and tracking overcomes the unreliable nature of current wireless technology. It offers a cloud platform and equipment such as base stations and tags to track assets in motion in any location in real time. It is applicable to a wide range of industrial markets with unmatched advantages, including scalability, ability for both indoor and outdoor tracking, a long communication range, blockchain-capable security authentication, open-network infrastructure, and is free of maintenance.