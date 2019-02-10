Digital Realty plans new data center in Singapore

Digital Realty acquired a long-term ground lease on a parcel totaling 12,800 square meters and adjacent to its second Singapore facility – Digital Loyang I (SIN11), located at Loyang Drive on the east side of Singapore.



The land will be used for a new, multi-story Digital Loyang II (SIN12) Singapore data center. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2020, marking a significant expansion and further development of the Digital Realty Loyang connected campus. The new data center will be located less than 25 kilometers from Singapore's central business district and will provide up to 50 megawatts (MW) of critical power capacity to regional and global customers.



Both the existing SIN11 and planned SIN12 facilities are strategically located close to the Changi North Cable landing station, a key sub-sea internet landing station for the region.



"Digital transformation is set to contribute US$10 billion to Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2021," said Mark Smith, Managing Director APAC for Digital Realty. "With leading global technology companies increasingly looking to expand their digital footprint in Singapore, there is a significant opportunity for leading infrastructure providers like Digital Realty to provide the trusted foundation for the nation's technology landscape. Our customers are constantly investing in digital services to transform their businesses, and we remain committed to supporting them through these transformations."