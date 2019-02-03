Digital Realty and Facebook sign renewable energy deal

Digital Realty announced a virtual power purchase agreement on behalf of Facebook, a client at some of its data centers.



Specifically, Digital Realty has executed a long-term renewable power purchase contract with SunEnergy to secure approximately 80 megawatts of solar power capacity for Facebook. The solar project will be located within Virginia Electric and Power Company territory in North Carolina. All renewable energy certificates and environmental claims will be delivered to Facebook.



"Our scale and position as a leader in data center sustainability enabled us to execute this first of its kind agreement in support of Facebook's sustainability goals," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Many of our customers have specific renewable energy requirements, and we work diligently to provide cost-competitive solutions tailored to their needs. We were able to take Facebook's quality standards and timeline into consideration and deliver this solution in a competitive marketplace and at a competitive price. We are very pleased to be part of the solution enabling Facebook to achieve its renewable energy goals."



