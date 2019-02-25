Dell'Oro: Worldwide mobile infrastructure market better than expected

The worldwide Mobile Infrastructure Radio Access Network (RAN) market surprised on the upside and performed better than expected for the full-year 2018, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.



Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia were the top three vendors for 4Q18 and 2018.



Some highlights from the report:



The year 2018 also turned out to be a pivotal one for Massive MIMO as demand increased at a significantly faster pace than expected, adding confidence the technology will play a fundamental role going forward.

5G steps into a tangible commercial cycle – NR revenues expected to accelerate rapidly in 2019.

The short-term outlook is now more favorable – projections have been adjusted upward for 2019.