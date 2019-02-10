Dell'Oro: Huawei led in Network Equipment Services for 2018

Cumulative revenue for Network Equipment Services to service providers is projected to range between $200 and $250 billion over the next five years, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.
The top four vendors comprise more than 80 percent of the market.
- Huawei had the highest market share since 2016, over 30 percent in 2018.
- Huawei’s services share improved more than 70 percent between 2013 and 2017.
- Professional services such as consulting are projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period, however, Network Rollout will remain the largest segment.
“While we envision that the coupling between equipment and services will remain strong for product attached services, we are increasingly optimistic about the role non-product attached services will play to help operators navigate the network of tomorrow,” said Stefan Pongratz, Director of Network Equipment Services Research at Dell’Oro Group. “We believe that network complexity will dramatically increase in the future as service providers strive to incorporate SDN/NFV and deliver new products related to IoT and 5G. As a result, we believe the software component of networks and the amount of Services will be larger in the future,” continued Pongratz.
http://www.delloro.com/news/network-equipment-services-revenue-approach-250-billion-next-five-years