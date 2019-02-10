Dell'Oro: Huawei led in Network Equipment Services for 2018

Cumulative revenue for Network Equipment Services to service providers is projected to range between $200 and $250 billion over the next five years, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.



The top four vendors comprise more than 80 percent of the market.





Huawei had the highest market share since 2016, over 30 percent in 2018.

Huawei’s services share improved more than 70 percent between 2013 and 2017.

Professional services such as consulting are projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period, however, Network Rollout will remain the largest segment.