Dell’Oro: Cable infrastructure investments to hit $2B by 2023

Investments in cable infrastructure is projected to reach $2 billion by 2023, according to a newly published report by Dell’Oro Group.



“Global cable operators are investing heavily in distributed access architectures to make their networks more efficient, offer premium bandwidth, and stay ahead of fiber-based competitors,” noted Jeff Heynen, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Today’s investments in DAAs will prepare cable operators for a future of 10 Gbps services using a combination of extended spectrum DOCSIS, full duplex DOCSIS 3.1 and, ultimately, fiber to the home,” continued Heynen.



Additional highlights from the Broadband Access 5-Year Forecast Report:



Sales of cable broadband access equipment will increase from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $2 billion in 2023, driven by spending on remote PHY and MACPHY devices, as well as virtual CCAP platforms. Spending on cable equipment will grow faster than PON equipment over the same period.

XGS-PON will outpace NG-PON2 deployments throughout our forecast period, owing to lower component and equipment costs.

VDSL Profile 35b and Gfast will offset some—not all of the revenue loss from declining ADSL port shipments. Some major Gfast deployments are already seeing signs of shrinking, as governments lobby operators to increase their investments in fiber.