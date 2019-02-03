CyrusOne activates IBM Cloud Direct Link

CyrusOne has activated IBM Cloud Direct Link within its data center in Carrollton, Texas. The service is further available to customers in the U.S. via CyrusOne’s National IX.



IBM Cloud Direct Link provides customers with a secured, dedicated network connection from their own IT infrastructure to the IBM Cloud.



CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia“We are excited to welcome IBM Cloud into the CyrusOne ecosystem. IBM is a world leader in cloud services, and connecting to our National IX provides a competitive advantage for customers in Texas and across the United States,” said John Gould, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, CyrusOne. “The Dallas Metro Area has seen rapid growth in cloud services, and locating in our state-of-the-art Carrollton facility provides the lowest latency for customers in the Texas markets.”