CoreSite has expanded its Washington DC campus with a new colocation data center. The new 25,000 square foot facility in downtown Washington connects via high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s DC1 data center, one of the company’s key interconnection hubs on the East Coast, as well as to its Reston campus in Northern Virginia.
Thursday, February 21, 2019
CoreSite opens data center in Washington DC
Thursday, February 21, 2019 Coresite
CoreSite has expanded its Washington DC campus with a new colocation data center. The new 25,000 square foot facility in downtown Washington connects via high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s DC1 data center, one of the company’s key interconnection hubs on the East Coast, as well as to its Reston campus in Northern Virginia.