CoreSite opens data center in Washington DC

CoreSite has expanded its Washington DC campus with a new colocation data center. The new 25,000 square foot facility in downtown Washington connects via high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s DC1 data center, one of the company’s key interconnection hubs on the East Coast, as well as to its Reston campus in Northern Virginia.





“The addition of our DC2 data center increases our robust ecosystem to serve customers with one of the most inter-connected data center campuses in Washington D.C.,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “The addition of this facility to our D.C. campus delivers large scale and efficient data center design that enables local enterprises and government agencies to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications, as well as serving as a diverse point of interconnection to Northern Virginia submarkets."