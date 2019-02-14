Conterra Networks, which provides services to enterprise, government and wholesale carriers in 22 states across the United States, has selected Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform as its core switch.
Additionally, Conterra is expanding its deployment of Ciena’s 5170 Service Aggregation Switch, which enables Conterra to expand its offerings of MEF-compatible services such as E-Line and E-LAN services. Conterra is using Ciena’s network management software, providing end-to-end visibility of its services across all transport, switching, and packet network elements.
“Today’s unpredictable data traffic patterns make it difficult to scale and grow in a secure way, something Conterra prioritizes to benefit its customers. Ciena’s packet-optical networking platforms will facilitate Conterra’s efforts to deliver new levels of capacity, flexibility and resiliency,” stated Eric Danielson, Vice President of Regional Sales, Ciena.
Conterra deploys Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform
