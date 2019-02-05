CommScope announces 3.5 GHz antennas for macro and small cells

CommScope announced new 3.5 GHz-capable antennas for macro and small cell densification to help increase network capacity and migration to 5G.



Key features of CommScope 3.5 GHz-capable antennas:





Support 3.5 GHz for macro cell and outdoor small cell deployments with a variety of single band and multiband options available, including beamforming.

Enable spectral efficiencies with carrier aggregation, higher-order MIMO, interference management and beam tilt capabilities.

Are future-ready as part of the path to 5G and compatible with LTE and earlier radio technologies.

Sector antennas for macro cells with 2.3GHz beamforming

Multiband antennas and combiners for macro cells with 1400 MHz support for use in the European Union

Both 65° sector and quasi-omni small cell antennas

Combiners and tower mounted amplifiers supporting 3.5GHz macro cell and small cell deployments

New antennas and filter products now available include:“Network capacity is pushed to its limits, particularly in densely populated urban areas where additional sites are difficult or impossible to secure,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president for Mobility Solutions at CommScope. “Supporting 3.5 GHz spectrum with antenna designs that additionally offer spectral efficiency are two ways CommScope’s 3.5 GHz-capable antennas open up new avenues of capacity to these overburdened networks.”