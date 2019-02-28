Clearfield introduces new Fiber Active Cabinets

Clearfield introduced a new line of FieldSmart Fiber Active Cabinets for outdoor enclosures.



The new designs blend fiber-optimization with capacity for any active components in a Telcordia GR-487 tested outdoor enclosure for emerging applications like Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC), requiring low-latency fiber connections at the edge of the network in a secure location.



The FieldSmart Fiber Active Cabinet (FAC) is designed for modularity and flexibility while maintaining a maximum cooling capability for the active electronics investment. The outdoor cabinets are designed for the harshest outdoor conditions, providing a sealed internal environment where external air and humidity are completely isolated from the electronic equipment. The FieldSmart FAC product line includes the following elements.



FieldSmart FAC 400 features a 19” vertical frame, accommodating up to 4RU of active electronics and 192 internal fiber distribution ports for deployment.

FieldSmart FAC 900 features a 19” vertical frame that can accommodate up to 9RU of active electronics and up to 576 internal fiber distribution ports for deployment.

FieldSmart FAC 3200 features two front and rear 16RU 23” frames that can accommodate up to 32RU of active electronics while providing up to 432 internal fiber distribution ports for deployments.

FieldSmart FAC 5400 features two swing frame front and rear 27RU 23” frames that can accommodate up to 54RU of active electronics and provides up to 960 internal fiber distribution ports for deployments.





“Current and future broadband technologies require active equipment be placed deeper in the network. These same technologies require that fiber be placed right there alongside them to quickly transport and backhaul content with the lowest latency possible,” said Johnny Hill, Clearfield’s chief operating officer. “Our customers are expanding their fiber networks, preparing to meet the insatiable bandwidth demands from new technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). So, having one partner that’s able to work with them on any deployment is a benefit.”“Over the last few decades, cabinets once thought to provide extensive services became obsolete or unusable as supplier technologies advanced, leaving customers with stranded investment,” said Brent Stucker, co-owner of Datacom Solutions. “With the FieldSmart Fiber Active Cabinet universal approach, service providers not only get cost-effective and proven deployment capabilities but also position themselves to prepare for the unforeseen needs of the future.”