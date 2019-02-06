Cisco to acquire Singularity Networks for traffic analytics

Cisco has agreed to acquire Singularity Networks, a privately-held network infrastructure analytics company based in Lone Tree, Colorado. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Singularity Networks will join the automation group within Cisco’s Service Provider Business Unit. Cisco plans to integrate Singularity Networks’ analytics capabilities into its Crosswork Network Automation portfolio for Service Providers.



"I am pleased to announce Cisco’s intent to acquire Singularity Networks, a privately-held network infrastructure analytics company. Singularity Networks captures, enriches, and analyzes network data to help service providers, web companies and enterprises improve network performance, manage costs, gain visibility, and reduce downtime.



