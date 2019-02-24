Cisco teams with Google Station on public Wi-Ri

Cisco is working with Google Station to bring improved Wi-Fi infrastructure to public transit locations.



Google Station, which got underway a few years ago in a partnership with railways in India, is a free service to the public supported with a revenue share with the venue based on the ability to monetize the service. Google operates the network and provides quality assurance support.



Google Station is currently active in India, Mexico, Nigeria, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.



Specifically, Cisco and Google Station intend to work together to:







Provide access to capital via Cisco financing

Simplify operations by combining Cisco networking technology and integration services with Google network management

Improve experience through secure, fast, reliable Wi-Fi that’s easy to access

“We chose to work with Cisco on the Google Station initiative because they offer the networking technology, finance capabilities and global reach to enable sustainable public Wi-Fi,” said Mahesh Bhalerao, global director of partnerships, Next Billion Users at Google. “We share the belief that making Wi-Fi truly sustainable is an important puzzle piece in solving global connectivity issues.”