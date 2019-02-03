Cisco expands IoT portfolio with Catalyst industrial switches

Cisco is rolling out new IoT networking products, developer tools, validated design guides and partner specializations, including the following:
- New Catalyst industrial switches and industrial Integrated Services routers purpose-built for IoT environments. Both run Cisco's IOS XE operating system and are managed by Cisco DNA Center, which gives customers a single pane of glass view across their campus, branch and IoT environments. Both are now commercially available.
- A new IoT Developer Center with learning materials, developer tools and support resources.
- Three new Cisco Validated Designs for utilities, These are blueprints for IoT architectures that have been tried and tested,
- IoT partner training and specialization programs. Cisco IoT certified partners gain the highest visibility across our sales teams and customers as trusted advisors across all IoT projects. Cisco also has a rich ecosystem of industry partners, ISVs, machine builders and service providers to deliver IoT projects for customers in manufacturing, transportation, energy, retail, public sector and more.
“In IoT, the conversation is about business outcomes. It starts with secure connectivity as the foundation of every IoT deployment. By providing scale, flexibility and security, we’re turning the network into a secret weapon for our IoT customers,” said Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager, IoT at Cisco. “And, with a new DevNet IoT developer center, we’re empowering thousands of partners and developers around the world to build upon our IoT platform.”
“We closely collaborated with Cisco on Cisco's new compact, low-power industrial router to meet the stringent environmental and safety standards used in the utilities industry,” said Didier Hinguant, telecom director, Enedis. “We operate and deploy our connected grid with thousands of Cisco routers via Field Network Director zero touch provisioning, with an agile, highly secure and future proof network using IPv6 to address our scalability constraints."
