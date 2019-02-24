Cisco and Verizon partner on 5G SD-WAN

Verizon’s Virtual Network Services will support 5G devices on Cisco’s SD-WAN platform.



This will enable enterprises to leverage the performance of 5G when using services such as network slicing and mobile edge computing.



“These solutions highlight what a transformative platform 5G will be for enterprises,” said Shawn Hakl, senior vice president, Business Products, Verizon. “Cisco has been a close technology partner in driving SD-WAN based transformation in campus and branch environments, and we look forward to bridging those same best practices to mobile devices.”



“We’re excited to partner with Verizon to take the next step in SD-WAN. 5G is a transformational technology, and when combined with Cisco SD-WAN, users’ application experience can be better than ever before,” said Scott Harrell, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Networking Business, Cisco.“Verizon’s new Mobile SD-WAN will help enterprise customers quickly and easily transition to 5G, giving them an edge as we embrace the next generation of mobile connectivity.”