Cisco: 5G connections to generate 3X traffic load

By 2022, mobile traffic will represent nearly 20 percent of global IP traffic and will reach 930 exabytes annually, according to Cisco's latest Mobile Visual Networking Index (VNI) Forecast.



Cisco is predicting that mobile networks will support more than eight billion personal mobile devices and four billion IoT connections, up from nine billion such connections at the end of 2017.



Some other top observations and predictions:





5G connections will represent over three percent of total mobile connections (more than 422 million global 5G devices and M2M connections) and will account for nearly 12 percent of global mobile data traffic.

By 2022, the average 5G connection (22 GB/month) will generate about 3X more traffic than the average 4G connection (8 GB/month).

In 2017, monthly offload traffic (13 EB) exceeded monthly mobile/cellular traffic (12 EB).

In 2017, 54 percent of total mobile data traffic was offloaded; by 2022, 59 percent of total mobile data traffic will be offloaded.

2017 Total IP Traffic (fixed & mobile): 48 percent Wired, 43 percent WiFi, nine percent Mobile.

2022 Total IP Traffic (fixed & mobile): 29 percent Wired, 51 percent WiFi, 20 percent Mobile.

Globally, total WiFi hotspots (including home spots) will grow 4X from 2017 (124 million) to 2022 (549 million).

