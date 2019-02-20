Ciena's WaveLogic 5 delivers tunable bandwidth up to 800G

Ciena unveiled its latest WaveLogic coherent optics technology for greater scale, programmability and intelligence from network edge to core.



The two solutions are being introduced:



WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) provides programmable capacity in 50G increments over a single-wavelength 800G. The solution delivers 50 percent more capacity per wavelength and up to 20 percent higher spectral efficiency than competitive offerings. WL5e also enables an elegant evolution to emerging 400GbE-interface routers, with the ability to efficiently transport 400GbE client rates at any distance, from across the metro to across the ocean.

WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) addresses the market of footprint-optimized coherent solutions for 100G-400G applications. It supports a range of solutions that meet specific space, power and operational requirements, from standalone pluggables for 400ZR single-span DCI applications, to extended-temperature, standards-based optical modules for access applications, to compact coherent optics with seamless photonic layer integration for certain metro/regional applications.

Ciena said it has focused its WaveLogic 5 investment in key foundational technologies beyond digital signal processing (DSP) to include high-speed electro-optic components based on both silicon photonics and indium phosphide. This gives Ciena full control of the design of its coherent optical solutions to accelerate innovation and deliver significant time-to-market and cost advantages for customers.“An important part of Ciena’s success has always been our ability to anticipate market trends and strategically invest and out-innovate the competition to solve our customers business problems. WaveLogic 5 is another example of that leadership ability at work, underpinned by the financial strength, global scale and superior engineering expertise that affords us the confidence in continuing to deliver as promised on our forward roadmap commitments,” stated Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President of Global Products and Services, Ciena.The WaveLogic 5 solutions will begin to become available in the second half of 2019. WL5e and WL5n technology will be offered across Ciena’s Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios, and will also be made available for use in third-party equipment via Ciena’s Optical Microsystems portfolio.