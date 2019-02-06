Ciena's Blue Planet evolves as an independent division for automation

Ciena’s Blue Planet is being evolved into a more independent division focused on intelligent automation, writes Rick Hamilton, Senior VP, Blue Planet Software. The aim is to create a more independent division that is separate from Ciena’s primary hardware equipment business in order to better pursue the opportunity of intelligent software-based network automation.



Blue Planet was formed in 2015 through Ciena's acquisition of Cyan. Ciena has since acquired Packet Design for its layer 3 route optimization and DonRiver for its unified OSS inventory federation solution.Today, Blue Planet is pursuing a more holistic approach to automation, writes Hamilton. Closed-loop automation will enable service providers to "to leverage a dynamic view of network and service resources to derive business insights that shape network control policies and inform IT systems with real-time information."