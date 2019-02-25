BT to deploy Ciena’s Waveserver stackable DCI platform

BT will deploy Ciena’s Waveserver stackable data center interconnect (DCI) platform to increase the capacity connecting its data centers to the UK’s main Internet peering nodes.



Ciena said its Waveserver enables BT to quickly, reliably, and more economically turn up larger and multiple low-latency connections to its data centers. Waveserver supports high-speed data transfer, virtual machine migration, disaster recovery and backup between data centers.



To support its network automation and orchestration goals, BT will also deploy Ciena’s new domain controller: Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan which will enable BT to introduce the Waveserver quickly and easily.“This deployment marks a significant step forward for UK telecoms. Today’s service providers are turning to tailor-made solutions that add capacity and programmability features with greater power and efficiency, enabling reduced cost per bit. With Ciena’s Waveserver platform, BT is creating a more adaptive network that can adjust as needed to meet changing subscriber demands," stated Jamie Jefferies, Vice President & General Manager, EMEA, Ciena