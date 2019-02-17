BT appoints Allison Kirkby to Board

BT Group has appointed Allison Kirkby to its Board as a non-executive director.



Kirby has been President & Group CEO of TDC Group since December 2018. TDC Group is the largest telecommunications company in Denmark. She was previously Group CFO and then President & Group CEO of Tele2 AB, the Swedish based challenger mobile operator. Allison has also held roles within 21st Century Fox, Virgin Media, Procter & Gamble and Guinness. She has been a non-executive director of Greggs (the UK’s leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer) since 2013 and is chair of its audit committee and a member of its nomination and remuneration committees. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.





