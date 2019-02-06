Brazil's Sumicity deploys Padtec’s new 100G dual transponders

Sumicity, a Brazilian provider of telecommunications services, is deploying Padtec’s new 100 Gbps dual transponders to expand the transmission capacity of its DWDM networks in the southeast of Brazil.



With the expansion, Sumicity's DWDM backbone will reach approximately 3,500 kilometers across the region. Sumicity has already activated more than 2,000 kilometers of the optical network in the state of Rio de Janeiro.



Padtec’s new line of 100 and 200 Gbps (per optical channel) transponders bring higher data rates, greater density and lower power consumption per transmitted bit for Padtec’s LightPad i6400G platform.



"One of the technical innovations of this generation of transponders lies in the more flexible network interfaces that allow better adaptation of the optical channels to the demands of performance and expansion of the network," says Argemiro Sousa, Padtec’s Business Director.



"There were more than 200 kilometers of illuminated optical networks to connect the interior to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, with transmission rates of 100 Gbps”, says Fábio Abreu, CEO of Sumicity. “One of the reasons we are investing in the expansion of our backbone is so that we can take Sumicity Play, our IPTV HD (fiber optic TV), to all the cities included in our expansion project, as well as the 27 cities where Sumicity Play is already present. Today, we can prove that this network infrastructure contributes not only to significantly improve the connectivity offered to the population, but also to reach several publics with the purpose of boosting the economic and technological development of the region," adds Abreu.



