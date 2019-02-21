Boingo appoints new CEO

Boingo announced the appointment of Mike Finley as chief executive officer, replacing current CEO and chairman of the board Dave Hagan, who has announced his desire to retire after 17 years of service to the company. Hagan will continue to serve as a member of the board, while Lance Rosenzweig, Boingo’s lead independent director, will become chairman of the board.



Prior to his appointment as Boingo’s CEO, Finley spent nearly nine years at Qualcomm, most recently as president of North America and Australia. His responsibilities included all carrier and new business development; OEM sales for mobile, computing, auto, connectivity, IOT, voice and music; product marketing; marketing and public relations; engineering services; and operations.