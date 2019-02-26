Blue Danube's Massive MIMO delivers 2.5X LTE boost

Blue Danube Systems, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced significant results from multiple new FDD deployments in commercial networks with live traffic.



The company said its multi-unit installations show more than 2.5 times higher cellular capacity and significantly increased user throughputs for both legacy LTE terminals as well as new generation smartphones.



Specifically, Blue Danube’s BeamCraft 500 antennas were deployed in LTE networks in dense urban megacities and other areas with high traffic load nearing full bandwidth utilization. The performance was measured directly from the operators’ network performance management systems.



Blue Danube said the test results exhibit increasing gains with the number of units deployed and highlight the benefits of multi-site optimization and coordination. Consistent performance improvements were observed across all multi-site deployments where BeamCraft units faced each other and intercell coordination can be fully exploited, with capacity gains reaching and exceeding 2.5X over the whole cluster. In addition, the Blue Danube deployments increased average user download speeds and extended 4G LTE service to previously underserved areas, providing improved indoor coverage to high demand location including hospitals, mass transit terminals and high-rise buildings with vertical beamforming.



Blue Danube’s Coherent Massive MIMO system has been deployed by five 4G LTE operators worldwide and has been in commercial network operation in North America since 2016 serving thousands of users and carrying hundreds of gigabytes of data traffic daily.



“Today’s results clearly showcase the unmatched performance of our Coherent Massive MIMO technology,” said Mark Pinto, President and CEO of Blue Danube Systems. “There are no other solutions available in the market with the same level of performance in live commercial operation. The flexibility of our solution enables unique capabilities from vertical beamforming to on-demand capacity with dynamic time-of-day beamforming. We have proven our technology for FDD mode and are now expanding our capability to TDD as well as higher frequency bands.”



