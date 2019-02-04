Bloomberg: Huawei Sting

The FBI has raided a laboratory in San Diego belonging to Huawei Technologies as part of an investigation related to AKHAN Semiconductor, a start-up based in Gurnee, Illinois, according to a report from Bloomberg.
AKHAN Semiconductor accuses Huawei of breaking and possibly attempting to reverse engineer a sample of its proprietary Miraj Diamond technology, which uses a micro diamond film to create very strong glass. The technology potentially could be used for smartphone screens and for military applications. AKHAN provided a sample to Huawei, which was later returned in damaged condition.
