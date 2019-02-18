BBC: The US cannot crush us, says Huawei founder

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Huawai founder Ren Zhengfei takes a defiant stance against pressure on his firm, stating "there's no way the U.S. can crush us. The world needs Huawei because we are more advanced."



Ren argues that the arrest on his daughter was politically motivated but that it is time for the courts to settle this case.



In addition, Ren reiterates that he would rather shut down the company that spy on his customers on behalf of the Chinese government.



https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47274679