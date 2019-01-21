AT&T tests Microsoft Azure edge cloud capabilities

AT&T is working with Microsoft to test Azure cloud capabilities at the edge of the AT&T 5G network.



The testing aims to substantially reduce latency and improve user experience by deploying advanced cloud services in specific geographic locations closer to business sites.







Mobile 5G - AT&T is on track to launch a standards-based nationwide mobile 5G network in early 2020, with seamless handoffs between Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G. The network is currently active in parts of the 12 cities.



Fixed Wireless - within the next few weeks, AT&T Wireless Broadband will offer multiple speed tiers up to 50 Mbps. This solution builds on AT&T's fiber distribution -- over 8 million business customer locations sit within 1,000 feet of the company's fiber/ Nearly 2.2 million locations are currently connect with fiber today.



Specifically for this trial, network edge compute (NEC) capabilities are deployed at the AT&T Foundry in Plano, Texas. The companies are working with Israel-based Vorpal, a start-up building a drone detection and geolocation tracking solution. The service can be useful to commercial drone monitoring, airports, public safety law enforcement agencies and others needing the ability to identify drone and operator locations in near-real time, enhancing monitoring and mitigation.“We’re creating new ways for our customers to directly access a multitude of cloud options closer to where they do business,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “Using the blazing speeds of our fiber, LTE and 5G mobile connections, we’re paving the way for how low-latency pathways to cloud services like Microsoft Azure can accelerate business transformation – for both enterprise and small business applications.”Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “Our collaboration will pave the way to enable Microsoft Azure cloud services to connect to more customers and devices across the U.S. through AT&T’s nationwide wireless network. Our two companies are working together to achieve the low latency connectivity needed for the explosion of devices and immense amount of data being created by computing at the edge.”