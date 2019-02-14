Arista posts Q4 sales of $596 million, up 27% YoY

Arista Networks reported fevenue of $595.7 million for Q4 2018, an increase of 5.8% compared to the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of 27.3% from the fourth quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin was 62.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 64.2% in the third quarter of 2018 and 65.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. GAAP net income was $170.3 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $103.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $182.2 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $137.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.



"We are pleased with our solid 2018 financial performance and continued momentum across cloud titan and enterprise verticals. Arista is earning a strategic role with customers deploying transformative cloud networking,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO.



