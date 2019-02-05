Arianespace launches two telecom satellites

Arianespace successfully launched two telecommunications satellites: the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 condosat for operators KACST and Hellas Sat; and GSAT-31 for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch marked the 103rd Ariane 5 mission.



The Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 will provide advanced communications services for Saudi Arabia’s KACST (King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology), as well as secure communications for countries belonging to the Gulf Cooperative Council region. The Hellas Sat 4 will provide advanced regional communications services for Arabsat’s subsidiary, Hellas Sat, the Greek-Cypriot satellite operator.



ISRO's GSAT-31 satellite will provide Ku-band transponder capacity for the Indian mainland and islands.



Arianespace said up to five Ariane 5 dual launches are planned in 2019, to orbit a total of 10 geostationary satellites.





