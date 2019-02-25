Anritsu and Samsung Verify First 5G NR in Sub-6 GHz

Anritsu submitted the industry's first Protocol Conformance test in the Sub-6 GHz Frequency Range 1 (FR1) to 3GPP RAN5 working group for approval.



The test defined by 3GPP TS38.523 has been verified with the Exynos Modem 5100 5G New Radio (NR) modem developed by Samsung's System LSI Business on the Anritsu ME7834NR Protocol Conformance test system.



Anritsu offers a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.



"Anritsu continues to support our leading-edge technology development by providing quick access to the latest features on their test solutions," said Woonhaing Hur, Vice President of System LSI Protocol Development at Samsung Electronics. "5G is evolving at a much faster pace than previous technologies, and I am pleased to see that Anritsu is keeping ahead of the evolution as they did during LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro."



"We are proud that Samsung continues to rely on our test solutions," said Mr. Tsutomu Tokuke, General Manager of Anritsu's Mobile Solutions Division. "Our collaboration with Samsung has helped us achieve yet another important industry milestone in the journey towards 5G NR commercialization."