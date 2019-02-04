An Ethernet switch with integrated HDMI from Netgear and ZeeVee

ZeeVee introduced a plug-in module to enable the world's first Ethernet switch featuring integrated HDMI connectivity for video sources, including the capacity to distribute uncompressed 4K/UHD and HDR content.



The new ZeeVee ZyPer4K HDMI Module, developed in collaboration with NETGEAR and the SDVoE Alliance, plugs into a NETGEAR M4300-96X Modular Managed Switch.







"We are proud to continue our close relationship with NETGEAR and the SDVoE Alliance to, for the first time, enable HDMI source connectivity to an Ethernet switch," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "This combination of IT and AV at the integrated product level, rather than purely at the infrastructure level, will promote the wider adoption of next-generation communications systems.""While we see the matrix switch as obsolete, its customizability is a valuable feature we can learn from as we move to a standards-based, interoperable Ethernet infrastructure for AV distribution," said Justin Kennington, SDVoE Alliance president. "NETGEAR took the first step by creating the affordable modular Ethernet switch, and we are not surprised that SDVoE Alliance co-founder ZeeVee added its pro AV expertise to jump to the forefront of the exciting new product category."