Amazon to acquire eero for home Wi-Fi

Amazon agreed to acquire eero, a start-up offering a home mesh WiFi system. Financial terms were not disclosed.



eero, which was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, uses an access point with multiple beacon devices to fully cover a home with Wi-Fi. eero has 4.6-star product rating on Amazon.com.



The main eero device employs tri-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless, 2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, and supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. On board is a 700 MHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, and 4GB flash storage. The beacons use dual-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless, 2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, and also support IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.



“We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work,” said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.”“From the beginning, eero’s mission has been to make the technology in homes just work,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “We started with WiFi because it’s the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure WiFi in every room. By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring eero systems to more customers around the globe.”eero was funded by funded by First Round Capital, Shasta Ventures, Redpoint Ventures and Playground Global.